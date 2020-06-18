fbpx

Ashnikko Defies Genre On The Grimes-Featuring ‘Cry’

Written By Sam Murphy on 06/18/2020
Ashnikko

US slashie Ashnikko is on a steep rise thanks, in part, to TikTok and that looks likely to continue with Cry.

Everything Ashnikko has done so far has been unexpected but there’s something particularly anarchic about Cry. Along with Grimes, they’ve created a rock-infused rap song that also taps into ethereal pop and angsty pop-punk.

At points, Ashnikko sounds like Paramore and at other times she’s on a Princess Nokia wave. Grimes then comes through with a verse that wouldn’t have been out of place on Miss Anthropocene.

It’s an absolute mess and that’s the best thing about it.

